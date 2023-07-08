The Los Angeles Angels already had two 2023 All-Stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. But after another AL representative dropped out, the Angels will now have three players headed to Seattle for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Carlos Estevez has been named as Emmanuel Clase's All-Star replacement, MLB Twitter's account confirmed. Clase is headed back to the Domincan Republic as his partner gives birth over the break.

For Estevez, this will be the closer's first All-Star appearance of his seven-year MLB career. He has certainly earned it, as Estevez holds a 1.85 ERA over his 35 appearances. He holds a 42/16 K/BB ratio and 21 saves. His performance this season has been eye-opening compared to his previous work.

Heading into the year, Estevez hadn't held an ERA lower than 3.47 in any of his professional seasons. His career-high in saves was 11, which he has done twice. Now, Estevez has proven to be a lights out closer for Los Angeles and has earned an All-Star nod for his meteoric rise.

The Angels signed Carlos Estevez to a two-year deal in December. For just $13.5 million, Los Angeles didn't give too much of a commitment to the closer. However, he has performed better than LA could've hoped and has proven to be a value addition for the Angels and their bullpen.

Now, he'll look to make his first ever All-Star Game appearance. When he returns to Los Angeles, the Angels will look for Estevez to continue dominating in the ninth inning to help propel a strong second half postseason push.