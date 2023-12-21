More rule changes are coming in 2024.

The MLB continues to change rules in hopes of speeding up the pace of play. Last season was the first with the pitch clock, and it took some getting used to. Now, more rule changes are coming in 2024, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Here are the changes being made:

‘News: MLB competition committee approves changes for the 2024 season including:

-18 sec clock with runners on

-4 mound visits, down from 5

-If a P starts to warm up before an inning, he must face at least one hitter.

-The runner’s lane to first has been widened to the inf grass’

The pitch clock is now shortened, which is something that was previously discussed. Another notable change by the MLB is the number of mound visits allowed has decreased by one, and the most controversial figures to be the runner’s lane.

The MLB is trying to shorten games even more, and Jayson Stark of The Athletic mentions that these changes should decrease the time by five minutes.

However, in an interesting twist, the players on the competition committee voted no on these changes, although the rule changes will still go through, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

‘From MLBPA executive director Tony Clark: The players on the competition committee voted no on the rules changes implemented today. Because MLB has a majority of seats on the committee, the league’s preferences with rules changes will go through.’

MLB fans react to rule changes

As always, fans were quick to react to these rule changes by the MLB, and it’s safe to say that they aren’t happy with another set of new rules. One rule change that raised some eyebrows was also the pitcher warming up rule.

The best way to grow the game is to constantly change it so even long time fans have no clue what’s going on. https://t.co/eSM2xrDjyj — Christopher Chadwick (@lonestarfriar) December 21, 2023

The 3rd one is so dumb like what? If you warm up a pitcher and sit him down he still has to go in??? https://t.co/kImqyfvpjp — Danny (@TatisMVPszn) December 21, 2023

How do you go from awesome rule changes for 2023 and completely go 0/4 for 2024. This warmup rule has gone completely too far! Hey Jimmy I know you threw 1 warmup pitch but you gotta go in the game now son. https://t.co/SoYSocKePO — Klein25 (@Klein25) December 21, 2023

The first two are ridiculous. The clock doesn’t need to be shorter and cutting down the mound visits is counterproductive. We don’t need to keep altering pace of play. It’s baseball. Get rid of that stupid 8 second in the box rule. https://t.co/j2W8YJ1ACt — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) December 21, 2023

The first season of the pitch clock was back and forth, and it certainly took a while for players and coaches to get used to it. Now, the MLB is trotting out a new set of rules as they continue to try to adjust the pace of the game.