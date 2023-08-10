Mark McGwire used to be among the most feared sluggers in baseball. In a much more ideal world, that's how McGwire envisions himself being remembered by everyone long after his days in the sport are over. But that is simply not the case.

McGwire's image as a prominent figure in one of the darkest phases of Major League Baseball history AKA the Steroid-era, continues to heavily define the career and legacy of the former Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals superstar.

McGwire was recently a guest on the Foul Territory podcast and he shared his true feelings about, in his eyes, being judged unfairly.

“I didn't need to do it and I apologize for it. But there was a lot of f**king hard work that went behind all the sh*t people want to give me,” McGwire said.

If it weren't for his use of Performance-enhancing drugs, Mark McGwire would have definitely been inducted into the Hall of Fame. But just like another great in Barry Bonds, McGwire remains without the greatest individual honor in baseball. Bonds recently voiced out his take on being banned from the HOF, seemingly believing that he certainly deserves a place among the greats in Cooperstown, and McGwire appears to echo that sentiment.

McGwire played in the majors from 1986 to 2001 and during that span, he amassed totals of 583 home runs, 1,414 RBIs, and a batting average of .263 to go with a .394 on-base percentage and .588 slugging percentage. He played for 12 years with the Athletics and five more with the Cardinals before retiring at the end of the 2021 campaign.