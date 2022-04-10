A perfect game in baseball is arguably the most difficult feat in sports to accomplish. To be able to retire all 27 batters in a game, without anyone reaching base is hard enough. Doing that while also striking out 19 of those batters sounds nearly impossible. Yet that's exactly what Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki accomplished on Sunday.

Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-hander for the Chiba Lotte Marines, pitches in the Nippon Professional League. He helped his team to a 6-0 victory over the Orix Buffaloes. According to Kyodo News, Sasaki's perfect game was only the 16th in league history. It was also the first perfect game since May 18, 1994.

For context, there have also only been 23 perfect games recorded in MLB history. Also, the most strikeouts ever recorded by a pitcher in an MLB game is 20.

After the amazing performance, Sasaki spoke to the media (via New York Post).

“This is the greatest. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the possibility (of a perfect game). I figured it would be okay if I gave up a hit, so I just pitched and put my trust in Matsukawa right until the end,” said Sasaki, referencing his catcher.

Generally, tossing a perfect game does not come with a ton of strikeouts because that usually creates a higher pitch count. The more strikeouts a pitcher has, the more pitches he has probably thrown. Yet Sasaki somehow managed to retire all 27 batters and strike out 19 of them. He even struck out 13 in a row at one point. His fastball was consistently hitting 100 miles per hour, with a forkball throwing hitters off.

Roki Sasaki was already on the radar of MLB clubs. After this outing though, general managers will be clamoring for the chance to sign the Japanese superstar.