The MLB regular season is officially over, and now the fun begins. With the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves wrapping up the regular season with two games to break a three-way tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 2024 MLB postseason bracket and schedule are officially set. We now know which teams will be competing for the Commissioner's Trophy. The playoffs officially start on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with the Wild Card Series, and in this article, we will detail everything you need to know about this year's MLB postseason.
MLB Postseason: Bracket
American League:
One seed: New York Yankees
Two seed: Cleveland Guardians
Three seed: Houston Astros
Four seed: Baltimore Orioles
Five seed: Kansas City Royals
Six seed: Detroit Tigers
National League:
One seed: Los Angeles Dodgers
Two seed: Philadelphia Phillies
Three seed: Milwaukee Brewers
Four seed: San Diego Padres
Five seed: Atlanta Braves
Six seed: New York Mets
MLB Postseason: Schedule
AL Wild Card:
Tigers @ Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2:32 p.m. ET – ABC
Tigers @ Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2:32 p.m. ET – ABC
Tigers @ Astros Thursday, Oct. 3 at 2:32 p.m. ET – ABC
AL Wild Card:
Royals @ Orioles on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4:08 p.m. ET – ESPN2
Royals @ Orioles on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4:38 p.m. ET – ESPN
Royals @ Orioles on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:08 p.m. ET – ESPN
NL Wild Card:
Braves @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8:38 p.m. ET – ESPN
Braves @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8:38 p.m. ET – ESPN2
Braves @ Padres on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:08 p.m. ET – ESPN
NL Wild Card:
Mets @ Brewers on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:32 p.m. ET – ESPN
Mets @ Brewers on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:38 p.m. ET – ESPN
Mets @ Brewers on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:38 p.m. ET – ESPN2
ALDS:
Winner of Royals/Orioles @ Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 5 at TBD – TBS
Winner of Royals/Orioles @ Yankees on Monday, Oct. 7 at TBD – TBS
Yankees @ winner of Royals/Orioles on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – TBS
Yankees @ winner of Royals/Orioles on Thursday, Oct. 10 at TBD – TBS
Winner of Royals/Orioles @ Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD – TBS
ALDS:
Winner of Tigers/Astros @ Guardians on Saturday, Oct. 5 at TBD – TBS
Winner of Tigers/Astros @ Guardians on Monday, Oct. 7 at TBD – TBS
Guardians at winner of Tigers/Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – TBS
Guardians at winner of Tigers/Astros on Thursday, Oct. 10 at TBD – TBS
Winner of Tigers/Astros @ Guardians on Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD – TBS
NLDS:
Winner of Braves/Padres @ Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 5 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Winner of Braves/Padres @ Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 6 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Dodgers @ winner of Braves/Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Dodgers @ winner of Braves/Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Winner of Braves/Padres @ Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD – FOX/FS1
NLDS:
Winner of Mets/Brewers @ Phillies on Saturday Oct. 5 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Winner of Mets/Brewers @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 6 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Phillies @ winner of Mets/Brewers on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Phillies @ winner of Mets/Brewers on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Winner of Mets/Brewers @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD – FOX/FS1
ALCS:
Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed on Monday, Oct. 14 at TBD – TBS
Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at TBD – TBS
Highest remaining AL seed @ lowest remaining AL seed on Thursday, Oct. 17 at TBD – TBS
Highest remaining AL seed @ lowest remaining AL seed on Friday, Oct. 18 at TBD – TBS
Highest remaining AL seed @ lowest remaining AL seed on Saturday, Oct. 19 at TBD – TBS
Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed Monday, Oct. 21 at TBD – TBS
Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at TBD – TBS
NLCS:
Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Sunday, Oct. 13 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Monday, Oct. 14 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Highest remaining NL seed @ lowest remaining NL seed on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Highest remaining NL seed @ lowest remaining NL seed on Thursday, Oct. 17 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Highest remaining NL seed @ lowest remaining NL seed on Friday, Oct. 18 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Sunday, Oct. 20 at TBD – FOX/FS1
Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Monday, Oct. 21 at TBD – FOX/FS1
World Series:
Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Friday, Oct. 25 at TBD – FOX
Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Saturday, Oct. 26 at TBD – FOX
High seed pennant winner @ low seed pennant winner on Monday, Oct. 28 at TBD – FOX
High seed pennant winner @ low seed pennant winner on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at TBD – FOX
High seed pennant winner @ low seed pennant winner on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at TBD – FOX
Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Friday, Nov. 1 at TBD – FOX
Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Saturday, Nov. 2 at TBD – FOX