The MLB regular season is officially over, and now the fun begins. With the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves wrapping up the regular season with two games to break a three-way tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 2024 MLB postseason bracket and schedule are officially set. We now know which teams will be competing for the Commissioner's Trophy. The playoffs officially start on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with the Wild Card Series, and in this article, we will detail everything you need to know about this year's MLB postseason.

MLB Postseason: Bracket

American League:

One seed: New York Yankees

Two seed: Cleveland Guardians

Three seed: Houston Astros

Four seed: Baltimore Orioles

Five seed: Kansas City Royals

Six seed: Detroit Tigers

National League:

One seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

Two seed: Philadelphia Phillies

Three seed: Milwaukee Brewers

Four seed: San Diego Padres

Five seed: Atlanta Braves

Six seed: New York Mets

MLB Postseason: Schedule

AL Wild Card:

Tigers @ Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2:32 p.m. ET – ABC

Tigers @ Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2:32 p.m. ET – ABC

Tigers @ Astros Thursday, Oct. 3 at 2:32 p.m. ET – ABC

AL Wild Card:

Royals @ Orioles on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4:08 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Royals @ Orioles on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4:38 p.m. ET – ESPN

Royals @ Orioles on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:08 p.m. ET – ESPN

NL Wild Card:

Braves @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8:38 p.m. ET – ESPN

Braves @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8:38 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Braves @ Padres on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:08 p.m. ET – ESPN

NL Wild Card:

Mets @ Brewers on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:32 p.m. ET – ESPN

Mets @ Brewers on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:38 p.m. ET – ESPN

Mets @ Brewers on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:38 p.m. ET – ESPN2

ALDS:

Winner of Royals/Orioles @ Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 5 at TBD – TBS

Winner of Royals/Orioles @ Yankees on Monday, Oct. 7 at TBD – TBS

Yankees @ winner of Royals/Orioles on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – TBS

Yankees @ winner of Royals/Orioles on Thursday, Oct. 10 at TBD – TBS

Winner of Royals/Orioles @ Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD – TBS

ALDS:

Winner of Tigers/Astros @ Guardians on Saturday, Oct. 5 at TBD – TBS

Winner of Tigers/Astros @ Guardians on Monday, Oct. 7 at TBD – TBS

Guardians at winner of Tigers/Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – TBS

Guardians at winner of Tigers/Astros on Thursday, Oct. 10 at TBD – TBS

Winner of Tigers/Astros @ Guardians on Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD – TBS

NLDS:

Winner of Braves/Padres @ Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 5 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Winner of Braves/Padres @ Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 6 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Dodgers @ winner of Braves/Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Dodgers @ winner of Braves/Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Winner of Braves/Padres @ Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD – FOX/FS1

NLDS:

Winner of Mets/Brewers @ Phillies on Saturday Oct. 5 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Winner of Mets/Brewers @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 6 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Phillies @ winner of Mets/Brewers on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Phillies @ winner of Mets/Brewers on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Winner of Mets/Brewers @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD – FOX/FS1

ALCS:

Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed on Monday, Oct. 14 at TBD – TBS

Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at TBD – TBS

Highest remaining AL seed @ lowest remaining AL seed on Thursday, Oct. 17 at TBD – TBS

Highest remaining AL seed @ lowest remaining AL seed on Friday, Oct. 18 at TBD – TBS

Highest remaining AL seed @ lowest remaining AL seed on Saturday, Oct. 19 at TBD – TBS

Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed Monday, Oct. 21 at TBD – TBS

Lowest remaining AL seed @ highest remaining AL seed on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at TBD – TBS

NLCS:

Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Sunday, Oct. 13 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Monday, Oct. 14 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Highest remaining NL seed @ lowest remaining NL seed on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Highest remaining NL seed @ lowest remaining NL seed on Thursday, Oct. 17 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Highest remaining NL seed @ lowest remaining NL seed on Friday, Oct. 18 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Sunday, Oct. 20 at TBD – FOX/FS1

Lowest remaining NL seed @ highest remaining NL seed on Monday, Oct. 21 at TBD – FOX/FS1

World Series:

Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Friday, Oct. 25 at TBD – FOX

Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Saturday, Oct. 26 at TBD – FOX

High seed pennant winner @ low seed pennant winner on Monday, Oct. 28 at TBD – FOX

High seed pennant winner @ low seed pennant winner on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at TBD – FOX

High seed pennant winner @ low seed pennant winner on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at TBD – FOX

Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Friday, Nov. 1 at TBD – FOX

Low seed pennant winner @ high seed pennant winner on Saturday, Nov. 2 at TBD – FOX