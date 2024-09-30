The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are facing off in a Monday doubleheader to determine their playoff lives. Game 1 seen the highest of highest and lowest of lows from both teams.

The Braves got out to a 3-0 lead through the six inning. However, in the eighth, the Mets came storming back. Highlighted by a two-run Brandon Nimmo home run, New York put up six runs in the frame to take a 6-3 lead.

But Atlanta wasn't going to go down lightly, even if they have a second chance for playoff glory in Game 2. The Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, with an Ozzie Albies double giving them an 8-7 lead. Albies had previously opened the scoring with a two-run home run.

And then, Francisco Lindor stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning. With the Mets' backs against the wall, the shortstop delivered with a two-run blast of his own, putting New York back on top 9-7.

The score eventually held, as the Mets clinched their spot in the playoffs. Throughout one of wildest games in recent MLB history, the entire sports world was buzzing.

“The Mets-Braves game might be the wildest baseball game of all time,” ESPN's Field Yates posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Non-NFL tweet: This Mets-Braves game is ABSURD,” The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov added.

“OMG,” ESPN's Jeff Passan simply put it.

While they'll still play Game 2, New York's playoff fate is sealed following their topsy turvy victory. The Braves still have some work to do and must come out victorious. If not, the Arizona Diamondbacks would be joining the Mets in the postseason.

Their playoff clinching win was an amalgamation of the Mets' season. With their backs against the wall, New York still found a way to pull through. They'll have an opportunity to gatekeep Atlanta's postseason chances in Game 2.