Will Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman receive much attention in MLB free agency during the upcoming offseason? Bregman isn't playing at an All-Star level in 2024. Additionally, Bregman is dealing with an elbow injury concern. An anonymous general manager recently gave Bregman's free agency a boost, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“He would completely change our clubhouse for the better,” the general manager said of the Astros infielder.

It is worth noting that the Astros have considered moving Bregman to first base amid his injury trouble. He has battled swelling in his elbow but Houston wants to keep him in the field with Yordan Alvarez often handling the designated hitter duties. Alvarez can play the outfield if necessary, but having him at DH with Bregman playing first base is an option.

The first base experience could lead to even more interest for Bregman in free agency. After all, versatility always increases the value of a player. If Bregman can play either of the corner infield positions, teams could discuss signing him at either spot. For example, if a ball club with a reliable third baseman but a hole at first base has interest in Bregman, they can now discuss a possible contract with him.

There is a possibility that Bregman will prefer to stay at third base. At this point in his career, especially given his underperformance and injury concerns, he may opt for the best possible contract regardless of defensive position, however.

Alex Bregman's looming free agency

The Astros are currently looking to win the American League West once again. Houston currently holds a 3.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the division. The Astros are hungry for their third championship within the past 10 years as well.

Bregman has played important roles throughout the Astros' recent success. As a result, teams would love to add him given his postseason experience. Bregman's ceiling remains high as well despite his 2024 struggles at the plate. He is only 30 years old so there is certainly a chance that Bregman could bounce back and play at an All-Star level once again soon.

Alex Bregman will do everything he can to help the Astros win another World Series in 2024. Once the season ends, however, things will get especially interesting for Bregman. A return to the Astros is still an option, but it appears that Houston will be challenged in their potential pursuit of re-signing the two-time All-Star.