The Houston Astros' need for more offense can only be solved through the MLB Trade Deadline. Joe Espada is in danger of getting usurped by the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. He should also be thankful that their division rivals have only won two out of their last 10. With how the statuses of guys like Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker, and Cristian Javier have played out, it sounds like they need some pitching help. Thankfully, the Chicago Cubs have not yet moved Jameson Taillon.

The Astros are reportedly eyeing a move to acquire Jameson Taillon before the MLB Trade Deadline wraps up, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Joe Espada and Dana Brown have always gotten lucky at this time of year with their moves to trade for a pitcher. In fact, it was also in this type of situation where they landed Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke.

Taillon moving from the Cubs to the Astros patches up a lot of holes. For the short-term, Espada and Brown are getting a main pitcher who already has some experience in being a starter. He is not an ace just yet. But, he has pitched in 100.1 innings so far and has done well. His ERA which clocks in at 2.96 is also not that bad. This is considering how desperate the Astros need a pitcher to help them stay atop the AL West.

This possible MLB Trade Deadline move is also good for the Astros in the long term. Justin Verlander is expected not to pitch for 140 innings this season. Due to this, the Astros will not get to pick up his player option and will effectively make him a free agent once the season finishes. Moreover, Cristian Javier, JP France, and Jose Urquidy might also not be present to play for the squad until next season.

Overall, the Astros cannot lose with this move. They can develop Taillon to be the ace that he could have been with the Cubs. Furthermore, this will only make their playoff push stronger down the line as the season starts to close.

What are the Astros' plans for the MLB Trade Deadline?

Dana Brown knows the history and luck that this squad has when it comes to landing an ace. So, he does not plan to change their strategy in this coming deadline. The Astros general manager unveiled his vision and the type of player that Espada might need to make a World Series run despite the injuries.

“Our main priority is to try and get an arm at this deadline. If you could lock down a third or fourth starter in this market, that would be great. And, of course, it's gonna cost you something,” he declared.

The Astros have resorted to their player development program. But, a massive loss to the Oakland A's with Jake Bloss taking center stage opened their eyes. With the assets that they could offer to the Cubs, it looks like a deal could very well be done before the MLB Trade Deadline finishes.