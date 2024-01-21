The reigning Cy Young Award winner has yet to find a new home.

With Josh Hader off the Market, Blake Snell may be the best pitcher remaining available in MLB free agency.

While Snell certainly has elite stuff, his walk rate and inconsistency over the last several years seems to have given some teams pause when considering extending him an offer. Now we may know why he's still available, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

“The Yankees reportedly offered Snell a six-year, $150 million contract, but the reigning NL Cy Young winner turned it down, wanting either a higher average annual value – a deal worth at least $30 million per year – or a longer contract. New York’s offer is the only actual offer that has been extended to Snell, according to a source, though a number of teams have expressed interest in the lefty.

Many believe Snell is seeking a deal worth more than $200 million after winning his second Cy Young Award, a figure that hasn’t been out there to this point in the offseason. It remains to be seen whether the Yankees – who have since added Marcus Stroman to their rotation – will take another crack at Snell, but the Angels and Giants could also get into the mix for the 31-year-old.

The Blue Jays, Mets and Red Sox have also been loosely connected to Snell at different points during the offseason, but none have been willing to meet Snell’s asking price. If that ask comes down, one American League executive predicted that multiple clubs could throw their hat in the ring – which could result in a bidding war that would benefit Snell in the end.”

Perhaps if Snell lowers his asking price, enough teams will bid on him that he either reaches his desired value or gains an extra year or two on the back end. Either way, we're nearly to February and Blake Snell is still without a team despite his impressive resume.