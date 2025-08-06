During his career as the Cleveland Guardians' manager, Stephen Vogt has seen his fair share of dominant pitching. However, Gavin Williams' display against the New York Mets stands out from the crowd. The starter took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning and was two outs away from pulling it off. Even though Juan Soto broke his no-hitter up, Williams still made history.

No-hitters are extremely rare in Major League Baseball. Even rarer these days is a starting pitcher working deep into games. Because of how hard pitchers are throwing, they are not allowed to overwork their arms. Vogt bucked that trend and let Williams throw 126 pitches through 8 2/3 innings. For comparison's sake, closer Hunter Gaddis needed just three to end the game.

According to Talkin' Baseball, Williams' 126 pitches are the most in a start since Alex Cobb threw 131 for the San Francisco Giants back in 2023. Unfortunately for Williams, Soto robbed him of the first no-hitter of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. However, the Guardians leave New York thrilled with the fact that they pulled off the series sweep on the road.

Cleveland earned the label of “pitching factory” by players around the league over the last few years. Vogt's organization churns out quality pitchers, and Williams is the latest addition to that list. After struggling through his first two seasons in the major leagues, the righty has put up good numbers and sits as Vogt's No. 2 pitcher behind Tanner Bibee in the starting rotation.

His success was a big reason the Guardians traded Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. His start against Soto and the Mets goes to show how good a decision that was. Vogt and the rest of Cleveland's coaching staff have raved about his talent and are excited to see what he can do moving forward.

Williams had a standout game in New York, but he may never throw 126 pitches in a single start ever again. Despite his excellent showing, he walks away wondering what would have been if he got Soto out in the bottom of the ninth inning.