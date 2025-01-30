While most of the big-name free agents have made deals for the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball season, Alex Bregman is still available. His name has been linked to several teams throughout the offseason, including the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays as well as the Houston Astros.

It seems that Bregman and the Astros may have hit a snag, and while it doesn't look like he will be returning to his old team, the door has not been slammed shut. However, the Blue Jays may be the team that has pulled into the lead regarding his services.

The Astros made an offer of a six-year, $160 million deal to Bregman in December, and according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, that offer is still on the table. However, the Blue Jays have also made a six-year offer to Bregman and they are very hopeful of bringing Bregman north of the border.

Bregman is represented by agent Scott Boras, and that means it is going to take a substantial deal to get the third baseman to put his signature on a contract. Both the agent and the player are looking for a deal that will pay Bregman $30 million per year, and six years is the term they desire.

Bregman would be a solid fit for several teams

While the Red Sox have a star third baseman of their own in Rafael Devers, it would seem that Bregman would fill a big need for manager Alex Cora's team. The Red Sox have added quite a bit of starting pitching in the offseason — Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and Walker Buehler from the Los Angeles Dodgers — but they lost slugging outfielder Tyler O'Neill and the 31 home runs he hit last year. He signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

There have been reports that Bregman would be willing to move to second base if he signed with the Red Sox, but that team does not appear willing to give him a six-year deal. The Tigers had a great run in the second half of the 2024 season and defeated the Astros in the postseason, and it's clear that they could use a game-changing hitter like Bregman.

If the Astros don't bring back Bregman, it appears they will be substantially weaker at the plate because they have already lost outfielder Kyle Tucker, who was traded to the Cubs. Losing both Tucker and Bregman would have a substantial impact on Houston's ability to score a sufficient number of runs.