The Houston Astros are still trying to get back together with Alex Bregman. The club legend has been testing the market this entire offseason, but Houston won't go down easy.

The organization is offering a hefty new contract, via The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Astros are trying to bring back Alex Bregman. They’re still willing to do (at least) $156M, 6 yrs, but one reason he declined that earlier is it’s a cut from $28.5M salary,” Heyman reported. “There’s said another team offering 6 w/1st year optout ($ unknown). Among others in: Cubs, Bosox, Tigers.”

Bregman's five-year, $100,000 arbitration extension expired at the end of this past season, and the star third baseman wants the biggest payday he can get on the open market. He's represented by superagent Scott Boras, who's known as a hardball negotiator.

Other reports suggest that the Astros aren't winning the Bregman sweepstakes, though, via FOX's Will Kunkel.

“I am told the odds of the Astros signing Alex Bregman are ‘very low!' per source,” Kunkel said. “Of course, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen but it likely will not.”

