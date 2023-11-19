After wheeling and dealing in trades for the last few days, the Braves are expected to make a major splash in the offseason.

The Atlanta Braves are not a stranger to making trades. However, their moves during the 2023 offseason have been… interesting, to say the least. They traded a prominent starter in Kyle Wright for Jackson Cowar, and sent a considerable package to the White Sox in exchange for Aaron Bummer.

When a team makes a bunch of trades like this, it seems likely that they're gearing up for something big. A four-player package for one player, as well as another trade for cash (Nick Anderson to the Royals) hint at a major move for the Braves. Ken Rosenthal's sources echoed the same sentiments, per The Athletic.

““These moves (the Braves made) are calculated and for purpose,” said another agent, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to share his candid thoughts. “One hundred percent.””

It's worth noting that the moves that the Braves made clear out $14 million in projected salary from arbitration. In addition, there are now 10 openings on their 40-man roster. Alex Anthopoulos is clearly up to something. The question is… what is he looking to do?

The most enticing part about this year's MLB free agency class is the many big-name starters to add to a rotation. Players such as Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray are potential targets for a team. With both Max Fried and Charlie Morton entering free agency next year, it's likely that Atlanta is looking to find a replacement for one or both players.

After a brutal exit from the postseason, the Braves are looking to bounce back in a big way next season. For now, though, the team will look to use the offseason to bolster weaknesses on their roster.