As the Major League Baseball free agent market works its way down to the final few star players, the Chicago Cubs have emerged as a possible landing spot for Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros. MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Cubs have cleared salary space and clearly could use a player with Bregman's skills.

Expand Tweet

While the Cubs are a possibility, they are not the favorites at this point to land the slugging third baseman. It appears the the Blue Jays and Tigers will have the best chance to get Bregman to put his signature on a contract. The Boston Red Sox still have a chance to land Bregman as well, but that does not appear to be a strong possibility at this point.

Bregman plays the same position as Rafael Devers, and the Red Sox third baseman does not appear ready to change his position. If the Red Sox were to trade first baseman Triston Casas. Bregman would be a possibility to fill that role, but latest reports indicate that Boston is not trying to trade Casas. The only other possibility for the Red Sox bringing in Bregman would be a position switch to second base.

The Cubs recently acquired former Astros slugger Kyle Tucker in a trade and their offense would get a major boost if they were able to bring in Bregman.

Bregman reaching a critical point in his career

There is little doubt that Bregman has been dangerous in clutch situations throughout his career. Bregman is a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger Award winner and a two-time World Series winner.

Bregman had a breakout season as a 24-year-old player in 2018 when he slashed .286/.394/.532 while blasting 31 home run and driving in 103 runs. He also demonstrated an excellent eye at the plate, walking 96 times.

He was even better the next season when he slashed .296/.423/.592 while belting a career-best 41 home runs and knocking in 112 runs. His plate discipline was sensational as he walked a league-best 119 times. Bregman finished second in MVP voting and was clearly one of the most dangerous players in the American League.

Bregman will be 31 early in the 2025 season and while he remains productive, he no longer appears to be at his peak. He slashed .260/.315/.453 while hammering 26 home runs and driving in 75 runs. He walked 44 times last season, and that's a dramatic difference from his best years.

The other factor that the Blue Jays, Tigers, Cubs and Red Sox must consider is that Bregman has played his career in Houston and Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park) favors right-handed power hitters. He may not have the same advantage at a new home stadium.