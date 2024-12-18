The Chicago Cubs made a major splash last week, acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster trade. On both sides of the ball, he's one of the best players in the big leagues and will certainly make an immediate impact at Wrigley Field.

With an already crowded outfield, the Cubs made space for Tucker on Tuesday by trading Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, who had been involved in trade buzz for most of the offseason so far. Bringing in an impact bat like Tucker will immediately replace Belli in the heart of Chicago's lineup.

In a recent call with reporters, Tucker, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season, already said he's more than open to signing a long-term deal to stay with the Cubbies.

Via Marquee Sports Network:

“Definitely Chicago’s, you know, great city to play in. Great city just in general,” Tucker said. “So I’m open for anything.”

As the Cubs eye a return to the playoffs, keeping a player like Tucker will be crucial. While he was injured for a lot of 2024, Tucker still hit .289 with 23 home runs and 49 RBI in 78 contests. In 2023, he led the American League with 112 RBI. The 27-year-old has been one of the best hitters around over the last three seasons.

Jed Hoyer knows Chicago has a strong roster but he believed they were missing a piece like Tucker:

“We have a lot of really good players on the team. We’re very balanced,” Hoyer said Tuesday in his first public comments since the trade. “But it did feel like we lacked, that kind of, consolidation of (wins above replacement), I would say, on our roster in one player. And obviously Tucker is just one of the best players in baseball, period.”

It was a great move for the Cubs and hopefully, Tucker stays put for more than just one season.