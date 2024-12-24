The Chicago Cubs reportedly had a meeting with Roki Sasaki, per Marquee Sports Network. Sasaki, who has pitched in Japan in recent years, is talking to MLB teams about a potential contract.

Sasaki has an opportunity to become an MLB star. The 23-year-old excelled during his time in Japan, and now Sasaki is being linked to multiple MLB teams. As a result, Sasaki is expected to meet with many teams before making his final decision.

So are the Cubs a realistic suitor to sign him?

Chicago is currently in an interesting position. They have been close to contending in recent seasons, but they have struggled to take the next step. It is not certain exactly what the Cubs' current plan is, as they have acquired Kyle Tucker this offseason, but they also traded Cody Bellinger.

From a pitching standpoint, Sasaki would unquestionably help the starting rotation. Justin Steele is a reliable left-handed starter, while Shota Imanaga enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign. Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd can make big impacts as well, but adding Sasaki to lead the way would give the Cubs a pivotal boost.

But would Sasaki truly consider signing with the Cubs over teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets? Money will not be the deciding factor, as Sasaki will sign during the International Signing Period, meaning teams can only offer a specific amount of money. In other words, every single MLB team could be interested in Sasaki since they can all offer a similar contract to him.

The San Diego Padres are a team to monitor, as well as the Texas Rangers. However, the Cubs certainly have a chance of agreeing to a contract with him. Chicago probably needs to make their plan for building a contender clear, though. The franchise's current uncertain direction is far from ideal.