By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs might be in a slight rebuild, but they’re still looking to add some big pieces in free agency. The addition of former NL MVP Cody Bellinger is a start and it appears they’re also in the mix for a star shortstop. Per Ken Rosenthal, the organization believes Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson is their most “realistic” target if they don’t go all-out for Carlos Correa.

Swanson has been a stud for the Braves since making his MLB debut in 2016. Last season, the former first-overall pick hit .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI, playing all 162 games for Atlanta. The Cubs have yet to actually meet with Swanson, who is garnering a ton of interest from numerous contenders. The Braves are still considered a possibility to retain him.

Chicago did reportedly meet with Correa and his agent Scott Boras earlier this week in San Diego and definitely seems to be in play for him. You’d have to believe Jed Hoyer and the front office would go for one or the other, but perhaps they pursue both players?

I mean, it’s not totally unrealistic. The Texas Rangers did just that last winter, signing two shortstops to massive deals in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. The latter ended up playing second base. The Ricketts ownership family has apparently given Hoyer all the freedom to spend as much as he possibly needs to get the Cubs back into contention ASAP. Landing Correa and Swanson would definitely be a step in the right direction.