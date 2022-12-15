By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson appears to be in an excellent position in the free-agent market. He is the last of the elite shortstops still on the open market, and he appears to have at least 4 serious suitors at this time.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Boston Red Sox have joined the fray, and they are interested so they can keep Trevor Story at second base and avoid moving him back to his original position of shortstop. The other teams that have registered interest in Swanson include the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson has been with the Braves for the last 7 seasons and he is a brilliant fielder who has demonstrated that he can hit with power. He belted 27 home runs in 2021 and followed that up with 25 homers in 2022 along with 96 RBI and a slash line of .277/.329/.447.

The Red Sox have a significant need at the position because they were unable to keep Xander Bogaerts in the fold. Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres last week. The public reaction to losing Bogaerts has been overwhelming and there is significant pressure on team president Chaim Bloom to find one or two star players to make up for the loss.

Prior to losing Bogaerts, Bloom had indicated that the other shortstops on the market were not necessarily on the Red Sox radar. That may have changed in recent days.

The Cubs are also under pressure to sign a big-name player since the team has fallen dramatically in recent seasons. The Dodgers also have a need at the position after Trea Turner signed with the Phillies. The Braves need a shortstop, but they have not made a big-money offer to Dansby Swanson at this point.