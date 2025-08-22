With the rumors around the Boston Red Sox moving Walker Buehler to the bullpen, the ball club has officially made the move in what has been a frustrating year for the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. As rumors around the Red Sox and Buehler have been around due to his struggles, the team has now decided to move him out of the starting rotation, according to Pete Abraham.

“The Red Sox are removing Walker Buehler from the rotation, per [Pete Abraham],” the official MLB account wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Buehler has a 5.40 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 22 starts this season.”

On the season so far, Buehler has recorded a 5.40 ERA to go along with 82 strikeouts and a 7-7 record, as the last start against the Baltimore Orioles saw him go four innings, allowing two earned runs, four walks, and four hits. Boston manager Alex Cora would be non-committal in the future of Buehler's future in the rotation when asked if he would start Monday against the Orioles.

“We haven’t talked about it yet,” Cora said, via NESN.

The Red Sox had discussed moving Walker Buehler out of the rotation

With the Red Sox currently in a series against the New York Yankees, fans have been concerned about Buehler's performance, especially since he was given a one-year, $21.05 million contract before the season. Still, the decision to move him to the bullpen wasn't a spur-of-the-moment thought, as it has been a “possibility” to the team, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

“Red Sox decision-makers are discussing the possibility of moving Buehler to the bullpen before his next scheduled start Monday in Baltimore, according to multiple sources, and there’s a possibility he’s available in relief as soon as this weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium,” Cotillo wrote. “Before Thursday’s series opener, manager Alex Cora — in a departure from past statements about Buehler — wouldn’t commit to him taking his next turn in the rotation.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Buehler will succeed in his new role, as looking at Boston, the team currently has a 69-59 record, which puts them third in the AL East before Friday's game against the Yankees.