Going into the offseason, there was a question of if the Los Angeles Dodgers would be more focused on bringing back their free agents or plucking other stars from the open market. It is clear by now that this franchise wants to have its cake and eat it too. Fresh off introducing new starting pitcher Blake Snell, LA is now looking to retain the services of one of its most important position players.

“Talking to people around the league, they expect Teoscar Hernandez to re-sign with the Dodgers,” team insider David Vassegh told AM 570 KLAC on Wednesday, via Chuy. “My understanding is the Dodgers and Teoscar are very much engaged trying to nail the final details of a contract.”

Have you ever watched a movie and said, “man I really hope things keep working out for the rich and successful good-looking guy?” Well if so, then you should find it easy to root for the Dodgers. Everything appears to be falling into place for the recently crowned World Series champions. Playoff baseball is an unpredictable beast, as Los Angeles can personally attest to, but this ballclub is theoretically well-positioned to grow into an unstoppable juggernaut.

Is Teoscar Hernandez the Dodgers' X-factor?

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow justifiably seized countless headlines throughout the 2024 campaign, but every diehard fan knows how invaluable Hernandez was to LA's momentous season. He posted the highest WAR of his career (4.3) and batted .272 with a personal-best 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 154 games. While other top contributors nursed injuries, the All-Star outfielder propped up the Dodgers.

Following a slow start to the postseason, Teoscar Hernandez exploded in his first World Series. He hammered New York Yankees pitching, compiling a .350 batting average, one home run, four RBIs and a .550 slugging percentage. With his punishing swing and infectious personality, the 32-year-old out of the Dominican Republic has endeared himself to the fan base.

And the organization, by the looks of it. Re-signing Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler is probably not in the cards, but president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman seems determined to keep the club's devastating lineup largely whole entering 2025. Hernandez might just be the glue that holds this championship unit together.

The Dodgers appear destined to continue cruising around the MLB in their Lamborghini, beaming with good fortune. That story is not for everyone, but it is the one Hollywood wants to tell right now.