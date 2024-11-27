The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a contract with Blake Snell in MLB free agency on Tuesday night. Los Angeles has been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency over the past couple of years, something that clearly isn't changing this offseason. So what does the move mean for the Dodgers moving forward in free agency? Jon Morosi of MLB Network is not sure that LA will re-sign pitchers Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty following the Snell addition.

“It probably, not certainly, but probably means that Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty won't be back in 2025, based on the market dynamics,” Morosi said on MLB Network.

Will Dodgers lose Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty in MLB free agency?

Buehler recorded the final out of the 2024 World Series. Although injuries have been problematic for Buehler over the years, he is a two-time All-Star who has been with the Dodgers since 2017. Buehler has been linked to the New York Yankees in free agency, though. Those rumors may begin to heat up even more following the Dodgers' Snell signing.

As for Flaherty, the veteran right-handed hurler spent the second half of 2024 in LA after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers. He pitched well but there are no guarantees he will return.

Now, it needs to be remembered we are talking about the Dodgers. Morosi's report is understandable, and in most scenarios he would be completely correct. However, this is a Dodgers team that is taking advantage of the fact that MLB does not have a salary cap. Sure, there is a luxury tax, but LA is still willing to spend money.

The Dodgers have enough pitching at the moment, but it would not be completely shocking to see them re-sign Buehler or Flaherty. However, the expectation is that both pitchers will likely sign elsewhere at this point, but anything is possible.