The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly looking at Bo Bichette in a possible trade to play shortstop next year.

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes recently spoke about Gavin Lux's recovery from a torn ACL, LCL and torn hamstring, and said that he could be the team's starting shortstop in 2024, however here are some reports that the team is monitoring the trade market for the position, with Bo Bichette and Willy Adames being names they are watching, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Gavin Lux was expected to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop last season, but those plans were derailed when he suffered the injuries running the bases in spring training. Bo Bichette and Willy Adames would be good additions, but it is unknown whether or not the Milwaukee Brewers or Toronto Blue Jays would be willing to part with those players in a trade.

Willy Adames is going into his last year of arbitration with the Brewers, who are a team that is not known for spending a lot on players, so this could be the time for them to move on as Craig Counsell departs for the Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has two years left with the Blue Jays before becoming a free agent. The Blue Jays are a team trying to contend, so they might not want to get rid of Bichette coming off of a strong season.

It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers are able to get a shortstop this offseason. The main focus seems to be starting pitching as well as making a run at Shohei Ohtani in free agency, but shortstop seems to be an area the Dodgers are mindful of.