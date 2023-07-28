The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the MLB this season, and rumors are swirling that they could blow things up at the 2023 trade deadline. One team that they have been linked to frequently are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are reportedly pursuing star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado is having another strong season with the Cardinals (.287 BA, 22 HR, 77 RBI, .857 OPS) and has shown that he is still one of the best third baseman in the entire league. With St. Louis considering a potential rebuild, teams have been calling about Arenado to see whether or not he's available. However, it doesn't seem like the Dodgers, or any team for that matter, will have much of a shot to acquire Arenado before the deadline.

“The Dodgers and Cardinals have engaged in conversations for a number of players including Nolan Arenado, though sources say a deal for the All-Star third baseman appears to be a long shot. A Los Angeles Times report Thursday suggested that Arenado, a native of Southern California, would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Dodgers – and only the Dodgers. Arenado’s agent, Joel Wolfe, declined to get into specifics about any trade possibilities when reached by MLB.com, but he did say the report stating that Arenado would only waive his no-trade clause for the Dodgers was ‘inaccurate.'” – Mark Feinsand, MLB.com

The Dodgers have already been fairly busy at the trade deadline, but it doesn't look like their hopes of swinging a deal for Arenado will end up coming to fruition. There's still time for things to change, but the Cardinals don't seem willing to move Arenado just yet, meaning Los Angeles is going to have to find another route to take moving forward.