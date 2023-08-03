The Los Angeles Dodgers once again made moves ahead of the trade deadline, landing them solid players like Lance Lynn, Amed Rosario, Kiké Hernandez, Ryan Yarbrough and Joe Kelly. They hoped that Eduardo Rodriguez would be another player that they acquired as they look to contend for a title.

Rodriguez, a very good pitcher for the rebuilding Detroit Tigers, was on the Dodgers' radar ahead of the deadline. Los Angeles had a trade in place to land him but he used his partial no-trade clause to block the deal. He said later that he wanted to stay in Detroit with the young team. But with a little more time, E-Rod could have been traded and had no say in the matter.

In an attempt to make something work at the last minute, the Dodgers tried to find a three-team deal that would have sent Rodriguez elsewhere, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Along with looking into other pitchers like Jordan Montgomery and Justin Verlander, one of the stars that they were rumored to be in the running for, Los Angeles and Detroit looked to orchestrate a new deal.

The trade, Rosenthal reports, would have landed the Dodgers a different starting pitcher from another team and sent Rodriguez to that third team while Detroit received the same package it would have otherwise received from Los Angeles. The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins were among the handful of teams involved in the discussions but, Rosenthal writes, “the talks never gained traction, in part because they occurred so close to the deadline and the deal was too complex for the parties to reach agreement quickly.”

Eduardo Rodriguez's reasoning for nixing the trade suggests that he won’t opt out of his contract this offseason. He has three years remaining, worth $49 million in total, after this season but the Tigers, wary of losing him for nothing, made him available at the deadline. Perhaps that willingness to trade him soured him a bit on the franchise but if he would rather stay there than go to the playoff-contending Dodgers, it speaks highly to his living situation and the potential of the team in Motown.