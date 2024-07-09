The Washington Nationals are entering sell mode as the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline draws nearer. Sources told The Athletic that President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo is preparing to unload talent at the deadline in favor of the future as the team looks to build around its existing stable of young players.

Washington sits at 42-49, 5.5 games out of a playoff spot. It's not insurmountable by any stretch, but with most of the National League ahead of them in the Wild Card race, the postseason isn't likely. Still, the team's core sees reasons for optimism.

“We’ve gotten a lot better, especially from two years ago,” starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore said. “The exciting thing is we’re not even close to playing what we’re capable of.”

Gore came to Washington as part of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres two years ago. At the time, the Nationals were just three years removed from their first World Series title in franchise history. At the time, Soto was nearing free agency and the Nationals would have had to commit to him long-term. They were prepared to do it as well, as Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million extension offer.

Unable to lock up Soto, the Nationals sold at the 2022 deadline, bringing in a package headlined by Gore and CJ Abrams.

Both will enter arbitration this year, giving the Nationals a window of a few years to win with them before other teams threaten to steal their services.

“We’ve got a bright future,” Abrams told The Athletic. “A lot of young guys and a tight group. There’s good energy every day. I do think we’re going to win, really soon.”

Jesse Winker headlines Nationals trade chips

The Nationals have millions coming off the books this year, including Patrick Corbin and what ended up being a disaster of a contract — he's led the National League in pitching losses three years straight and is 1-8 this year.

Of the players with trade value, Jesse Winker could fetch the biggest haul. The leftfielder is batting .268 with 12 stolen bases and 10 homers. He also ranks in the top 10 in the National League in walks. The Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, and others could all be interested in his services.

The Nationals also have a stable of relief pitching that could help just about any contending team. That includes Dylan Floro and Kyle Finnegan, who have both shown back-end-of-the-bullpen ability this season. Finnegan, who is still under team control for another year, ranks second in the NL in saves (23) despite pitching for a last-place team.

Hunter Harvey is having a down year in relation to his past, but is still averaging more than a strikeout per inning. Like Finnegan, he has another year of team control.

A Nationals sell-off would, naturally, mean some Minor Leaguers would get a chance to prove themselves down the stretch. MLB No. 2 prospect James Wood is already in the Majors, with OF Dylan Crews (No. 4) and 3B Brady House (No. 44) not far behind.

In terms of pitching, Jackson Rutledge and DJ Herz could both see more time in Washington. Overall, MLB.com ranked the Nationals' farm system No. 12 in baseball headed into the season — not bad, considering selling at the deadline could add even more talent.