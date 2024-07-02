Back in 2022, the Washington Nationals made the incredibly difficult decision to trade Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. However, they recouped a massive haul of prospects, and they have already begun to reap the rewards of that deal. CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore are both key pieces of the team currently, and the Nats recently called up another one of the prospects included in this trade in James Wood.

After tearing it up at Triple-A to start the season (.353 BA, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 10 SB, 1.058 OPS), Washington called up Wood, and he made his major league debut on Monday night against the New York Mets. Wood went 1-4 on the night while also drawing a walk, and after the game, the talented 21-year old prospect was blown away by finally playing his first game in the majors.

“It's unreal. Just being able to play for the team I grew up around and watching, it's a blessing.”

When asked for one word to describe his MLB debut, Wood didn't hesitate with his response.

“Unique. It's just like the first time doing something, something you've never done before, playing in front of a crowd like that and obviously in the major leagues.” – James Wood, ESPN

Nationals hoping James Wood can develop into a star for them

Wood has all of the traits needed to be a superstar in the MLB. He can hit for power and contact at the plate, while also possessing blazing speed that helps him rack up steals and hold his own in the field. If he can put it all together in the majors, the rest of the league better watch out, because Wood will be a force to be reckoned with.

Considering how the Padres already traded Soto to the Yankees, and the Nationals still have a pair of prospects who are developing in the minors in Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana, it's safe to say that Washington won this deal. If Wood can develop into a star, that would make it an even more resounding win for the Nats moving forward.

Rebuilding can be tough in any sport, but the pieces are all starting to come together for Washington, largely because of their Soto trade. Both Abrams and Gore have looked great this year, and Hassell and Susana are both top ten prospects for the Nationals. Wood was the team's top prospect prior to his promotion, and he's hoping to deliver on all the hype surrounding him.

Washington may not have won in Wood's debut, and he didn't even really have an explosive performance, but it's clear there's a lot of reasons to be excited for what's to come for him. The Nationals rebuild may finally be turning the corner, and if Wood can pop off in the majors, they could surprisingly make some noise during the second half of the season.