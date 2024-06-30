Ever since winning the World Series in 2019, the Washington Nationals have been on a slippery slope. That year, they placed second in the National League East, earning a Wild Card spot that eventually led them to the Fall Classic. But every year since, they've placed no better than fifth in the division, and, not accounting for the pandemic season, lost 90 games or more in all those years.

Things are looking similar this season, though maybe not as bad as 90-plus losses. Right now, the Nationals are 39-43, 14.5 games back of the National League East leaders, the Philadelphia Phillies. They're projected to finish the season at 73-89 with just a 1.4 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs projections.

However, as bad as the National League has been this season, the Nationals aren't exactly out of contention just yet. They're only three games back of the final Wild Card spot, which has been consistently changing. The only real teams of contention in the National League are their division rival Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies, who are both 12.5 and 15 games out of the Wild Card, respectively.

Would this team actually make any sort of push toward the postseason? Instead of selling off valuable parts of their team, could they stay put or even become small buyers before the MLB Trade Deadline? June has been a mixed bag month for the team, which resembles their current record for the month. Starting on the 7th, they won eight of their first nine, but have since lost seven of their last 10.

They're hoping their top prospect, James Wood, will be able to add some sort of spark. But even then, that may not be enough. Washington still might be putting up a for sale sign, with some notable players on the table. If so, here's who should be on the trade block.

Trevor Williams should be traded if healthy

The Nationals' best starting pitcher this season was probably at the top of the list for teams to be calling about until he got injured early on June 4. A right flexor strain has kept him on the shelf since then, and he has yet to even throw. But should he get enough reps in before the trade deadline, Washington could send him packing. That is if teams aren't too leery after his injury.

It's important to remember also that Williams was horrible last season, going 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA. This has been a huge comeback season, though, going 5-0 in his 11 appearances, posting a 2.22 ERA, giving up just two homers and 16 walks.

Again, if the free agent-to-be next season gets back in time before the deadline and shows he's healthy, teams will call.

Relief pitchers to put on the trade block

Where the Nationals could get the best bang for their buck is from their bullpen. The bullpen as a whole ranks 17th in the league with an ERA of 4.08, but four of their guys have a sub-3.50 ERA, per FanGraphs stats. Those guys are Dylan Floro (2.15), Kyle Finnegan (2.23), Derek Law (3.33), and Hunter Harvey (3.49).

Any to all of the four should be getting calls. As a setup guy, Harvey has 23 holds on the season. Another setup man is Floro, who has eight holds, with even some closing experience. Finnegan has 22 saves as the team's closer with hitters holding just a .186 average against him. And not many contending teams would turn down Law as valuable as relief pitching is in the postseason.

Also, all four are set to hit free agency at the end of the season.

Jesse Winker should be on the trade block

If any contenders are looking for a left-handed bat, then Winker deserves a call. Another Nationals free agent-to-be, Winker has a slash line of .261/.378/.414 with nine homers, 36 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.

At times, he's been the best hitter on this year's Nationals team. But then he's also struggled with injuries, too, even as of late. In a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, he suffered what looks to be a minor knee injury, but there is said to be no structural damage, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post (h/t CBS Sports).

Eddie Rosario is always available at trade deadline

Eddie Rosario will likely be remembered for his 2021 season when he was traded over from Cleveland to Atlanta before that year's deadline. He helped the Braves run through the postseason that year, becoming the MVP of the NLCS. And now he could be hitting his stride at just the right time after what was a turtle-speed start.

He's slashing just .181/.226/.330 this season, but he had an impressive month of May, even winning NL Player of the Week honors. Though he seems to have hit a slump again in June. So, you never know which version of Rosario you'll get.

Nonetheless, the Nationals should move off the veteran, as some team would be willing to trade for him to add bench depth at the very least.