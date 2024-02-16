Could the Phillies sign Cody Bellinger?

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently looking to bounce back after a disappointing conclusion to their 2023 playoff run, ultimately bowing out the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series despite initially taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Harper and the Phillies have gotten off to slow regular season starts before making deep inroads into the playoffs–at the expense of their NL East rival Atlanta Braves–in each of the last two campaigns, but some Philadelphia fans believe that more high-powered reinforcements might be necessary in order to get over the hump.

The natural place to look for said reinforcements is of course MLB free agency, where several big names remain on the market, including that of former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, and the latest intel suggests that the Phillies could be a potential candidate to sign the star.