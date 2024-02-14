Kyle Schwarber revealed great advice he got from Jon Lester

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber recently appeared on the Starkville podcast, and he was asked what his best piece of advice for a young player that he passed down from when he was an up-and-coming player. Schwarber went on to say that his best piece of advice was from his former Chicago Cubs teammate Jon Lester.

“The biggest thing that I always got told was, you know, Jon Lester always said this, the best way to get paid in this game is to be a winner,” Kyle Schwarber said on the Starkville podcast. “You know, be known as a winner. You owe it to you're, if you really invest yourself into your team and in getting a win at the end of the day, I guarantee you that you're doing something good to help the team win that day. That's just been the biggest piece of advice. You win, win, win, win, win. And really buy into this winning at the end of the day. And you probably did some really good things up there to help the team win.”

“Jon Lester always said this. The best way to get paid in this game is to be a winner.” Here’s a highlight from Kyle Schwarber’s visit to Starkville this week. And you can listen free to the whole episode!https://t.co/8QWSWIHpZD pic.twitter.com/QftsNkTjt2 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 14, 2024

It is simple advice for the young players on the Phillies and coming up in the game as well. Schwarber had a lot of success with the Cubs, coming back from injury in the World Series in 2016 to help the team break the infamous championship drought. Now, Schwarber is a veteran player on a Phillies team that has World Series aspirations and has made deep postseason runs the last two years.