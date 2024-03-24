As MLB Opening Day approaches, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly looking at adding free-agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery after Taijuan Walker's recent injury.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Phillies are having discussions about signing Montgomery, who is represented by polarizing agent Scott Boras.
“The Philadelphia Phillies are at least internally discussing the possibility of pursuing free agent starter Jordan Montgomery but no decision has been made whether they plan to contact agent Scott Boras,” Nightengale wrote. “There’s a renewed sense of urgency with Taijuan Walker opening the season on the injured list with a sore shoulder.”
Walker, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in December 2022, will likely begin the season on the 15-day injured list with an unknown throwing shoulder issue. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Walker told the team that his right shoulder “didn't feel right” before a scheduled bullpen session on Saturday. Walker is supposed to undergo testing to diagnose what exactly is wrong with the shoulder, but if it is something serious, a call to Boras and Montgomery does not seem out of the realm of possibility.
Last season, Montgomery won a World Series with the Texas Rangers after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. In 11 regular-season starts, Montgomery went 4-2 and finished the year with a 2.79 ERA. He ended up matching that number of wins in his six postseason appearances; Montgomery threw 31 innings for a 2.90 ERA in the playoffs.
This season, the Phillies are looking to redeem themselves after losing in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks despite having a 3-2 series lead and the final two games at home.