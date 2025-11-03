Luke McCaffrey suffered a significant injury during the Washington Commanders' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

McCaffrey anticipated a key role in the Commanders' offense with Jayden Daniels at quarterback. The team also missed Terry McLaurin, who was out due to injury. As a result, McCaffrey would have been active in the offense throughout the night.

However, his time on the field ended early into the first quarter. He was on special teams as he took part in the opening kickoff. However, the end of the play saw him suffer a shoulder injury that will take him out for the remainder of the game, per ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Commanders ruled out Luke McCaffrey due to a shoulder injury,” Schefter wrote.

How Commanders played 1st half against Seahawks

Article Continues Below

Luke McCaffrey's injury proved to be a bad sign for the Commanders as they had a brutal first half against the Seahawks. They currently trail 28-7 at the break.

Seattle pulled no punches in the first 30 minutes of regulation. They only scored one touchdown in the first quarter but boomed with three more scores in the second period. Washington had no response until the end of the half when Jayden Daniels finally put them on the board.

Daniels had a tough first half against Seattle's defense, even throwing an interception. He completed seven passes out of 11 attempts for 64 yards while 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground after seven rushes.

The Commanders' run game hasn't been able to make a strong impact aside from Daniels' score, seeing Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez combine for just 39 yards after nine carries. Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel are the only players with two or more catches. Ertz leads the way with three receptions for 21 yards, while Samuel caught two passes for 18 yards.

After this matchup, the Commanders will prepare for their next contest. They will remain at home when they host the Detroit Lions on Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET.