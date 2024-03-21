Jordan Montgomery is the last big name free agent without a team. Blake Snell recently signed a $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, and Michael Lorenzen landed a deal with the Texas Rangers. Montgomery, however, is still unsigned but the New York Yankees could be an option for the left-hander.
Montgomery, 31, played in New York from 2017 until the 2022 season. He's since spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Montgomery played a pivotal role in Texas' 2023 World Series run.
Sources have reportedly said that the Yankees and Montgomery are “talking” despite not being “each other's first choices,” per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Why Yankees-Jordan Montgomery fit makes sense
Montgomery has been linked to the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels. The Giants and Rangers were previously linked to Montgomery, but they recently signed Snell and Lorenzen. Both teams could still pursue Montgomery, but it seems unlikely.
Montgomery has pitched in New York before. Some players can't handle playing in huge media markets like New York, but Montgomery knows what it takes to find success with the Yankees.
Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole will miss the first one-two months of the 2024 campaign with an injury. New York would benefit from adding a reliable stater. The team's pitching has potential, but there is still uncertainty.
Montgomery is not the best pitcher in baseball but he has been quite reliable over the past few seasons. Although a Yankees-Montgomery reunion does make sense, there are reasons why it would not happen. Obviously contract discussions could prove to be a detriment. Heyman reports that a “gap exists” as well.
Former MLB player Erik Kratz, who was Montgomery's teammate with the Yankees, shared another possible roadblock on Montgomery-Yankees talks.
“I just say those rumors are coming from the Yankee fans… No, I think it could happen,” Kratz said on Foul Territory. “The only inside info I have is when Monty (Montgomery) was there with the Yankees is the fact that there was times he felt, and they showed him with their actions, that they didn't trust him. Whether it was warranted or not, it showed they didn't trust him.
“Even (Brian) Cashman said, ‘the reason we traded him, he wasn't going to be in our playoff rotation.'”
Kratz noted that things can obviously change. Still, his comments are something to consider.
Why hasn't Montgomery been signed?
Montgomery is a good pitcher. He recorded a strong 3.20 ERA across 188.2 innings of work between the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023. As aforementioned, he helped Texas win the World Series as well.
One has to imagine the only reason Montgomery has not been signed is contract demands, and that could be a product of the Scott Boras effect. Montgomery has surely drawn plenty of interest. Most teams would love to have a left-handed hurler who has thrown at least 178 innings over his past two seasons join their rotation.
Perhaps the Yankees and Montgomery will agree to terms on a contract. The Red Sox and Angels will also be teams to watch as Opening Day quickly approaches.