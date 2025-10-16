The Philadelphia Phillies' season ended in one of the most brutal errors in league history against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. With the club turning toward the offseason, the front office will be busy making possible adjustments to the roster. From the sounds of it, team president Dave Dombrowski appears to have questions about Bryce Harper's longevity with the organization.

While talking with media members, Dombrowski admitted that he isn't sure if Harper is capable of returning to elite form, according to 94 Whip Sports Radio. The Phillies' president did say that he thinks the just turned 33-year-old first baseman is a good player. But the idea of Bryce Harper being elite is seemingly one Dombrowski can't answer.

“I guess we only find out if [Harper] becomes elite [again] or he continues to be good,” said Dombrowski… “Can he rise to the next level again? I don't really know that answer.”

Bryce Harper missed 30 total games in the regular season due to a wrist injury that hindered him throughout the 2025 campaign. Despite that, the eight-time All-Star still managed to own a .261 batting average and .357 OBP while recording 131 hits, 27 home runs, and 75 RBIs.

Six years remain in his 13-year, $330 million contract, and he has remained productive at the plate despite experiencing injury woes in the 2025 campaign. So, it's hard to imagine the Phillies moving on from Bryce Harper. Especially considering this team just reached the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NL.

However, based on Dombrowski's comments, the franchise may feel it's time to begin searching for an eventual replacement at first base. Whether that's a prospect, a future free agent, or a traded player is yet to be determined.