The Philadelphia Phillies start off their 2025 offseason disappointed in their short playoff run. J.T. Realmuto and Co. came up short in the National League Divisional Series, falling 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the team does not have time to feel bad for itself. The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, and others are ready to poach their stars.

Looking ahead to this year's free agency market, Kyle Schwarber and Realmuto are two of the biggest names available. Bryce Harper wants the Phillies to keep both stars on the team. However, that would require some major spending from general manager Preston Mattingly to keep his current core intact. There will be a bidding war for both if they make it to the open market.

Realmuto has been an underrated star for years in Philadelphia. Playing alongside sluggers like Harper and Schwarber has pushed him into the shadows. Despite that, he is one of the best catchers in Major League Baseball on both sides of the ball. At 34 years old, the veteran is looking for one more long-term deal to prove that he can still be a key contributor on a contending team.

There are teams around the league that need a catcher. However, the question is just how much they are willing to spend to take Realmuto away from the Phillies. There are some teams in the NL who would like to do so just to rob Philadelphia of his services. Regardless of the motive, Realmuto is by far the best catcher on the market, even if he is technically past his prime years.

Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez is proof that catchers can age gracefully. Here are the three likeliest candidates to make a run at Realmuto this winter.

New York Yankees

Austin Wells was a key piece of the Yankees' run to the 2024 World Series. However, the catcher was quiet throughout the 2025 postseason, putting up subpar numbers at the plate. The pressure is on New York to improve this offseason and return to the inner circle of contenders in 2026. Catcher is a main point of concern and Realmuto fits like a glove in the Bronx.

Bringing the veteran in as a free agent gives New York manager Aaron Boone a right and left-handed option at catcher that he can deploy in the right situations. Realmuto slashed .257/.315/.384 in 2025, great numbers for a catcher. His postseason numbers over the last two seasons are not a big sample size, but he has shown an ability to come up clutch when the lights get bright.

At this point, the Yankees cannot afford to leave any stone unturned. New York saw Cody Bellinger decline his $25 million player option, setting up a fascinating situation to monitor this winter. If he moves on, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can utilize his resources to go star hunting yet again. Realmuto is a slam dunk behind home plate if New York is willing to spend.

San Francisco Giants

Article Continues Below

Patrick Bailey had his moments for the Giants this season, but it is clear that the team is a piece or two away. At this point, nobody outside of the team's stars are safe. Realmuto gives San Francisco a much bigger offensive threat while freeing up Bailey to be used in a trade to bring in another big name at the 2026 trade deadline. However, that move will take some convincing.

The Giants traded for Rafael Devers a few weeks before the deadline this summer. While that move did not work out, it shortened San Francisco's championship window significantly. Instead of building for the future, the Giants decided to go all-in on their current core. Adding Realmuto would be an even bigger risk in the short term, but his pros far outweigh his cons.

San Francisco moved on from Bob Melvin shortly after its season ended. With a new manager comes a new philosophy, but having talented players across the roster becomes even more important. Realmuto is a big upgrade over Bailey and could help the young catcher develop his game while giving the Giants a chance to bounce back and return to the NL postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are saying goodbye to Stu Sternberg this offseason, ushering in a new era. Tampa Bay had some bright spots in 2025, but the team's season was derailed by injuries. Despite all of their struggles, the Rays had a chance at a playoff spot until late in the year. Bringing in the right player could propel the team into the American League playoffs, where anything could happen.

Realmuto is a massive jump up in value from Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia at catcher. The Rays' pitching staff is one of the best in the entire league, and the veteran is a perfect fit to help them reach their full potential. However, Tampa Bay is a smaller market team and is not nearly as willing to spend on big free agents as their competition will be this offseason.

Realmuto has not said much about his mindset heading into the offseason. Despite his refusal to comment on his future, all eyes are on the catcher moving forward. If he leaves Philadelphia, it will be a huge loss for the Phillies. Teams around the league will pursue one of MLB's best catchers, hoping that he is the final piece to their puzzle.