All the questions about Brock Bowers' readiness after returning from a knee injury on Sunday were quickly diminished after he caught an early touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bowers sat out their previous three games, affecting the Raiders' already-thin offensive unit. The Raiders had a bye week before hosting the Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium, giving Bowers more time to recuperate.

Fans wondered if Bowers would be rusty after his extended time being sidelined. After all, he had not played since Week 4. The second-year tight end, however, did not waste any time making his presence felt versus Jacksonville.

He scored on a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Raiders the early lead, 6-0. What made it special was his one-handed catch before falling to the ground.

BROCK BOWERS ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱 What an unreal one-handed touchdown for the Raiders TE 🙌

It was initially ruled incomplete, but the review showed that Bowers' hip was in. It completed a 13-play, 95-yard drive by the Raiders, delighting the fans.

It was a laudable play by the 22-year-old Bowers, showing that he is not worried to mix it up even though he just recovered from a troubling injury.

His much-anticipated return, however, wasn't enough to power the Raiders. They lost to the Jaguars in a heartbreaker in overtime, 30-29. Las Vegas dropped to 2-6, losing six of its last seven assignments.

Bowers finished with 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He tallied his 22nd straight game with at least two receptions, making it the longest in league history for a tight end to open a career.

Clearly, the Raiders cannot afford to lose Bowers, who was named to the All-Pro First Team and the Pro Bowl as a rookie. The 13th overall pick has been a gem for Las Vegas, and getting hurt again would be a worst-case scenario.

The Raiders will look to bounce back on Thursday against the Denver Broncos.