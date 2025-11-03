The Minnesota Vikings earned a much-needed 27–24 win in their Week 9 divisional matchup with the Detroit Lions, ending a two-game losing streak and moving back to .500 at 4–4. While the win boosted their NFC playoff hopes, it also came with concern as star running back Aaron Jones exited early with a shoulder injury.

The 30-year-old, who was playing in just his second game back from a hamstring issue, had been electric before leaving in the third quarter. He racked up 78 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging an impressive 8.7 yards per attempt, and caught two passes for 20 yards. Through just 11 touches, Jones had totaled 98 yards from scrimmage and was on pace for one of his best performances of the year before landing hard on his shoulder.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jones suffered a sprain of his AC joint but is believed to have avoided serious damage. Early indications suggest the injury is minor and classified as a Grade I sprain, which means the veteran's back could potentially play through it. Jones himself reportedly expects to be available for Minnesota’s Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, though his status will depend on how he responds in practice throughout the week.

Article Continues Below

Jones’ health has been a recurring storyline this season. After missing time earlier in the year with a hamstring injury, he returned to help stabilize an offense led by rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Against Detroit, McCarthy completed 14 of 25 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding a 9-yard rushing score. His connection with Justin Jefferson, who caught one of the touchdowns, proved meaningful in the Vikings’ win.

Minnesota’s defense overwhelmed the Lions, sacking Jared Goff five times and limiting Detroit’s potent ground game to just 65 rushing yards, well below their season average of 133.7. Linebackers Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson combined for praiseworthy performances, with Cashman recording 14 tackles and forcing a crucial fumble that set up McCarthy’s rushing touchdown.

If Jones is unable to go against Baltimore, backup Jordan Mason, who finished the game in Detroit, would likely take over lead duties.