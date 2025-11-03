Dylan Harper entered the season fueling hype as a high draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs. He lived up to it against the Brooklyn Nets to help close October. But he exited the Phoenix Suns game with a concerning NBA injury.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints dropped this update that drew unease on Sunday night in PHX Arena.

“Spurs’ Dylan Harper sustained a left calf injury tonight and will not return against Phoenix,” Siegel shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Harper's Spurs entered 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. But fell behind 70-52 against the Suns at halftime.

Spurs shooting off versus Suns amid Dylan Harper injury

Article Continues Below

Harper started off fast and scored at will — dropping 12 points in his first 11 minutes.

The first-year league performer made a layup at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter — becoming his last points of the evening.

Harper led San Antonio in scoring before the lower leg ailment. Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes each scored 11 points apiece into the third quarter. Julian Champagnie added nine points.

Phoenix, meanwhile, already watched four of its own reach double digits in points with Devin Booker leading at 16. Booker hit that mark through his first 23 minutes of action. Royce O'Neal (11) and Ryan Dunn (12) joined Booker in reaching double digits among the starters. Nick Richards dropped 10 points off the bench in seven minutes.

San Antonio trailed 77-61 before the seven-minute mark of the third. Phoenix outscored S.A. 39-28 in the second quarter to close out the first half of play.