The New York Mets traded Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros prior to the 2023 deadline. Verlander was linked to various other teams prior to the deal such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles. The Boston Red Sox, however, were reportedly interested in Verlander as well, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

“They (Red Sox) were one of the teams that at least checked in on Verlander,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “I don't know that Justin Verlander would've approved a trade to Boston when he really wanted to go back to Houston, but I checked his numbers at Fenway. They are good. They're good at most parks, of course. That would have been something really mind-blowing to see Justin Verlander in a Red Sox uniform.”

Verlander struggled with inconsistency and injuries to open the 2023 season. He pitched well in July though and ultimately drew plenty of trade interest as the Mets entered a rebuild of sorts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Red Sox were in a peculiar position ahead of the deadline. Boston sat in a distant fourth place in the American League East, but the ball club was on the fringe of a Wild Card spot. As a result, buying was a realistic option for the Red Sox. Acquiring a pitcher such as Verlander would have given Boston a tremendous advantage given their pitching uncertainty.

Following the trade deadline, making any kind of run at the division will prove to be an immense challenge. Barring an incredible finish to the 2023 campaign, don't expect Boston to emerge as AL East champions. That said, the Red Sox remain in the conversation for an AL Wild Card spot.