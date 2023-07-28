The 2023 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and while many teams have determined now whether or not they are going to be a buyer or seller, the Boston Red Sox seem to be right in the middle. The Red Sox are 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot, but can't seem to decide whether or not they truly want to invest in their current team.

As a result of their confusing status, teams have been checking in to see if some of their top players are available after they dealt Enrique Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Another guy drawing interest is Justin Turner, but while the Sox were quick to unload Hernandez, it sounds like they have no interest in dealing Turner ahead of the deadline.

Via Rob Bradford:

“Teams that have asked Red Sox about Justin Turner have been told there is no interest in dealing him.”

Turner is having a nice little bounce-back year in his debut season with the Sox (.289 BA, 16 HR, 66 RBI, .841 OPS), so it's not surprising that teams are checking in to see if he's available with Boston riding the middle ahead of the deadline. Turner's bat could be a huge help for a true contender, even though he spends most of his time these days as a designated hitter.

However, teams interested in Turner are likely going to have to turn to other options, as it doesn't look like he's going to be available. And while the Red Sox have yet to make any sort of big moves to bring players on board, keeping Turner around could be seen as an indication that they are leaning towards being a buyer with the deadline quickly approaching.