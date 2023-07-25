A recent report stated the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in a reunion with Kiké Hernandez. Hernandez, a former Dodgers utility player who's now with the Boston Red Sox, is reportedly being traded back to LA, per Jeff Passan.

“The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade that would send superutilityman Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers, sources tell ESPN,” Passan shared on Twitter.

Los Angeles has been looking to add outfield/infield depth. Hernandez will help both areas of need given his defensive versatility. He's also familiar with LA given the fact that he played for the Dodgers from 2015-2020.

Dodgers-Red Sox Kiké Hernandez trade

The Dodgers are sending right-handed relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman to the Red Sox in exchange for Hernandez, Passan reported. Robertson has thrown 10.1 innings in the majors this year, and Hagenman is currently in Triple-A.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hernandez in the midst of a down season and will be a free agent following the 2023 campaign. So far in 2023, Hernandez is slashing .222/.279/.320 with a .599 OPS and six home runs. Trade interest may have been lacking in Hernandez from teams around the league given his underperformance and expiring contract.

That said, ball clubs still wouldn't have minded acquiring a player who features elite versatility. Hernandez can play anywhere in the outfield as well as second base and shortstop. The Dodgers are obviously well aware of this.

Miguel Vargas was the Dodgers starting second baseman to open the season. He struggled mightily though, ultimately leading to a demotion. Hernandez could fill in at second if this trade does indeed come to fruition. However, he can certainly bounce around the outfield as well.

The Dodgers are expected to have a busy deadline. This may be just the beginning of Los Angeles' many trade pursuits.