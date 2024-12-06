The MLB hot stove is starting to heat up and Juan Soto is the hottest commodity. The outfielder is expected to make his decision soon and is between five teams. One of them is the Boston Red Sox, who have put up a star-filled campaign to get him to Fenway Park. With time ticking down, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the Sox are hoping for another meeting.

“The Sox are aware of rumors that [Mets owner Steve] Cohen told Boras he would go $50 million beyond any other team’s highest offer,” Speier reported. “Whether accurate or not, the perception of Cohen’s willingness to spend to such heights lords over the bidding and how teams approach it.”

Speier continued, “For that reason, the Red Sox have expressed interest in an additional meeting in which Boras and Soto would identify a price that would get a deal done. It’s unknown if such a meeting has been or will be granted.”

Soto took meetings with each of the final five teams and has fielded offers from all five. The Red Sox and Mets are joined by the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Dodgers in that group.

The Red Sox would become an AL powerhouse if they landed Soto. If he lands somewhere else, it will still be an active offseason for Boston. What else could be in the works?

What to expect from the Red Sox at the Winter Meetings

Everyone's eyes will be fixed on Juan Soto at the upcoming Winter Meetings. After his trade stole the show last year, his likely signing will break the internet while the baseball brass is in Dallas. The Red Sox will be involved, but should also focus on other parts of their roster to improve.

If the Red Sox miss out on Soto, they won't be in the market for another outfielder. Their young outfield was spectacular last year so they won't chase Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander. Their secondary focus should be on starting pitching, which struggled tremendously last year.

There are a few aces available in free agency this year that the Red Sox should target. Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Jack Flaherty are all available and could all be in Boston by Christmas time. They could also deal from their surplus of lefty hitters and land trade targets Garrett Crochet and Jordan Montgomery.

The Red Sox have been called a “smokescreen” by reporters but others seem to think Soto will land there. Only time will tell and an extra meeting in Dallas could only help.