Shōta Imanaga, WBC star pitcher, garners strong MLB interest from Dodgers, Red Sox, and others for his formidable left-handed pitching.

Shōta Imanaga's rise to the top of MLB's international free agent list comes as no surprise following his winning performance in the WBC Gold Medal Game, which has not gone unnoticed by major clubs. The Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox and Cubs are the leading interested parties, MLB Network's Jon Morosi highlighted on Tuesday's Hot Stove episode.

The left-handed pitcher's recent stats—7-5, 2.66 ERA, 188 strikeouts—underscore a stellar season with the Yokohama Bay Stars, making him a valuable asset in the free agent market. Despite entering the MLB later at age 30, Imanaga's consistency and dominance in the Japanese league make him a likely candidate for a substantial contract, possibly mirroring the industry belief of an annual value in the $20 million range.

Morosi's take on the Dodgers' lineup seeking left-handed pitchers post-Shohei Ohtani acquisition suggests a strategic fit for Imanaga. However, with other teams like the Mets, Red Sox and Cubs also in the mix, the competition for his arm is heating up.

Imanaga's profile as a solid, middle-of-the-rotation starter aligns with the needs of playoff-contending teams. His performance in the WBC against MLB stars added to his appeal, offering a preview of what he could bring to a major league mound.

With his MLB posting expected to be announced soon, the buzz around Imanaga's next career move is palpable. The Dodgers, with their strategic eye for left-handed pitchers, may find themselves in a bidding war as other teams aim to strengthen their rotations.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on Imanaga, whose career in Japan has set the stage for what many hope will be a successful transition to the MLB.