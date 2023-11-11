Shota Imanaga is expected to be one of the top international free agents in the MLB this offseason, and it sounds like he will posted soon

Every year in the MLB, there are several international free agents that get posted from their current club so that they can make the move to the MLB. This offseason, there are set to be quite a few big stars coming to the MLB from Japan, and one of the top names that's part of the class in Shota Imanaga has received a big update on his posting process.

Imanaga is fresh off his eighth season with the Yokohama Bay Stars, and he was dominant once again in the 2023 for the club (7-5, 2.66 ERA, 188 K, 1.02 WHIP). After turning 30 back in September, Imanaga's career in the MLB will be getting off to a bit of a delayed start, but he figures to be a very popular free agent target given how good he has been recently for the Bay Stars, and the announcement of his posting for the MLB is expected to be made next week.

Small clarification: The announcement of his impending posting is Monday. Technically, he’ll be posted after Monday. https://t.co/gk78nwW1Qd — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2023

Imanaga has already made a great first impression on the MLB stars he faced during his time with Japan at the World Baseball Classic, and his numbers in 2023 certainly won't dissuade teams from pursuing him. He doesn't necessarily have the upside of a guy like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is widely regarded as the best player coming over from Japan this offseason, but Imanaga profiles as a solid middle of the rotation starter who could be a huge help for a playoff contender.

With his posting set to be announced soon, teams that were already planning on making a move for Imanaga can now really set their sights on the talented starter. Imanaga will surely have a big market for his services this offseason, and it will be worth keeping an eye on free agency to see which teams he lands with as he makes the jump to the MLB.