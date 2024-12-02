The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing 2024 season, posting a .500 record and finishing well out of the playoffs. They have now turned their sights to Juan Soto, who hits free agency after a career year with the Yankees. While the Red Sox could sign Soto, they also could use a new pitcher. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that signing Soto won't keep them out of the race for an ace.

“The [Red] Sox’s biggest need is a top-of-the-rotation starter,” Rosenthal reported. “If they come away with Soto, they might prefer to complement him with a trade for the Chicago White Sox’s Garrett Crochet, who will earn a projected $2.9 million in arbitration and remain under club control through 2026. But wouldn’t the better flex be to hold their prospects and pursue Burnes or Fried? A Soto-Burnes combo, while probably unrealistic, certainly would meet the definition of ‘full throttle.'”

The Red Sox have not spent big in free agency in recent years, especially since trading Mookie Betts. They have a great opportunity to add a superstar to a solid core of prospects.

But a pitcher is their biggest need. Without an ace, it will be tough for the Red Sox to compete in their division. The Yankees have Gerrit Cole and the Orioles will likely grab an ace as well.

Potential pitching fits for the Red Sox

Garrett Crochet is the best fit for the Red Sox regardless of Juan Soto's final decision. They have a plethora of left-handed hitting prospects that could swing the deal. It will not cost a lot for another two years against the luxury tax and he is younger than the free agent options. They have prospects they can trade and should make that move.

If the Red Sox do land Soto, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried do not make a ton of sense. While it would undeniably be a full-throttle offseason, they also have other needs to fill. Their bullpen needs a refresh and they need a new catcher. Crochet would keep their tax threshold lower and help fix the team.

The Red Sox are in the right league to rise in the standings. While the Yankees, Orioles, and Guardians are strong teams, the National League is much better. With the Dodgers dominating on the other side, Boston could sneak up on the playoff teams from last year. If they add Juan Soto and a star pitcher, it could be a great season in Boston.