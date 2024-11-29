The Los Angeles Dodgers are ensuring that an essential piece of their 2024 World Series-winning roster stays in place for years to come. The Dodgers and Tommy Edman have agreed to a five-year, $74 million contract extension, which includes a sixth-year club option and a $17 million signing bonus. The deal will run from 2025 through 2029, and deferred money is also part of the structure.

“Superutilityman Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $74 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal runs from 2025-29 and includes a sixth-year club option. There’s a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money included.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

Edman joined the Dodgers at the 2024 trade deadline in a pivotal move to bolster their lineup and defensive versatility. Despite starting the season on the injured list, Edman returned in August and quickly became a valuable contributor. He slashed .237/.294/.417 with six home runs and 33 RBIs while providing defensive flexibility, playing at second base, shortstop, and center field.

Tommy Edman returns to the Dodgers on a huge deal, with deferred money

However, his regular-season numbers paled compared to his postseason heroics. Edman was instrumental in the Dodgers' playoff success, particularly during the NLCS (National League Championship Series), where he batted an impressive .407 with 11 hits, 11 RBIs, and three doubles. His standout performance earned him NLCS MVP honors. In the World Series, he hit .294, adding two doubles, two stolen bases, and a clutch RBI to help secure the Dodgers’ championship.

The Dodgers have long valued versatility, and Edman fits perfectly into that philosophy. As a super-utility player, Edman’s ability to cover multiple positions gives the team significant roster flexibility. His presence will provide insurance across the infield and outfield, especially if the team faces injuries or departures. His experience in the outfield could help mitigate the impact of a potential Teoscar Hernández exit in free agency.

Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman likely saw Edman’s extension as a crucial step in solidifying the roster for sustained success. The deal not only keeps Edman in Los Angeles but also reflects the team’s commitment to investing in players who excel under pressure.

Beyond his defensive versatility, Edman’s contributions on the basepaths and at the plate further enhance his value. His postseason performance proved he thrives on the big stage, a quality the Dodgers will undoubtedly count on as they aim to defend their title.

This extension follows the Dodgers' earlier splash of signing Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal, showcasing their aggressive approach to free agency and roster building this offseason. With Edman locked in for the long term, the Dodgers have secured a key piece of their championship puzzle.