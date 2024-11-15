While many believe that the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are the two clear favorites to sign Juan Soto, there could be a dark horse candidate. The Boston Red Sox reportedly met with Soto on Thursday, and could be in play to sign the superstar free agent.

One of the reasons why the Red Sox may be a potential fit for Soto is their history of Dominican stars, like Rafael Devers, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez and of course, David Ortiz.

Ortiz spoke about his relationship with Soto and his free agency to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Friday.

“We live in the same building,” Ortiz said. “I was with his mom and his brother last night. We were laughing because somebody sent a fake video saying the Red Sox paid $780 million to him. I saw that when I was sitting with them and we were laughing like crazy.”

“I’m telling you. We would have Manny and Papi for the left side,” Ortiz continued. “If there was one player in baseball who could be the next David Ortiz in Boston, it is Juan Soto. He’s that good. He’s got great makeup.”

Juan Soto's free agency and his fit with the Boston Red Sox

Soto is expected to be one of, if not the most sought-after free agent of all time. He is likely to receive the largest free agent contract in Major League Baseball history, with some estimating that it could even end up in the $700 million-range.

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are reportedly the two favorites to sign Soto this offseason. Soto played with the Yankees last season after they struck a deal with the San Diego Padres last offseason, and had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in the Bronx.

However, the Mets and owner Steve Cohen's perceived willingness to spend as much money as possible may be the best opportunity for Soto to get the largest deal possible.

Despite the two New York team's interest in Soto, the Red Sox are an intriguing destination. If they are willing to shell out on a potentially historic contract, then they may end up being just as serious of a player for Soto as the Mets and Yankees. The Red Sox have one of the best young prospect groups in baseball, a fellow Dominican star in Devers and an unmatched recent history of success.

Last season, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-best 128 runs while leading the Yankees to the World Series. The defining moment of Soto's season came in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, when he hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help clinch the pennant for the Yankees.