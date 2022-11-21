Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Detroit Tigers have a decision to make this offseason. They can either continue the aggression they showed in free agency last year and try to build a contender, or they can opt to start selling. If they opt to sell, Detroit has a number of notable bullpen pieces that will draw attention from around the league. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal discussed All-Star Gregory Soto and reliever Joe Jimenez in a recent article.

Jimenez could be one of the top trade candidates for the Tigers. Jimenez, a 27-year old right-handed pitcher, posted a quality 3.49 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 62 games for Detroit last season.

However, closer Gregory Soto will garner the most attention on the trade market. The left-handed flame-thrower has been named to the AL All-Star team in back-to-back seasons for the Tigers. He recorded 30 saves to go along with a 3.28 ERA in 2022. Soto tends to battle control issues at times, but there is no denying his upside.

Soto was a popular name ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. He will be an interesting pitcher to keep tabs on this offseason.

Finally, Rosenthal named Alex Lange as a potential trade target. The Tigers’ right-hander emerged as a steady bullpen option this past season.

Detroit is in a good position given the limited amount of available relief options this offseason. The Tigers should be able to land quality returns in trades for their relievers. With that being said, this is still a ballclub that could display a willingness to add during the offseason as well.