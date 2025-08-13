One of the biggest storylines in the NFL this season is what the new-look Chicago Bears will look like. The Bears fired Matt Eberflus last year after failing to meet the expectations of what they could have been, which was a playoff team. This year, they hired Ben Johnson away from the Detroit Lions, hoping Johnson can unlock Williams' potential.

Nicholas Moreano of the Marquee Network posted about Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams meeting to discuss the offense's progress and where he is. Johnson also said he's happy with Williams's progress and pleased with how the whole process has gone because everything is complicated by design, but Williams has gotten a hold of it well.

When talking with the media on Wednesday at practice, Johnson elaborated, “I'm pleased with how he can spit these plays out right now. He's made significant progress in that regard, and once we get going here in a game week, we will condense the verbiage even more, but we have challenged him. It's been a lot. That was by design, so the delays will pop up if we struggle to get the play out in the huddle.

“That's a little part of the learning process and us growing, but by design we have made this very challenging and hard, and we know what we need to do as a staff to elevate some of that pressure. I think Week 1 we will be in a good spot.”

The Bears made it a point to hire someone who would help Williams develop and grow into his potential as an NFL quarterback. Ben Johnson was the best coach on the market who fit that bill. He came over from their NFC North rival, the Lions, after helping the Lions to the best two seasons in the franchise's history.

There is raw talent for Williams because he was the top pick after winning the Heisman Trophy and putting up video game-like numbers in the USC offense.

In his rookie year, Williams passed for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns, only throwing six interceptions. He also had a 62.5% completion percentage. He was also running for his life most of last year because he was sacked 68 times.

Ben Johnson helped turn Jared Goff into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he should be able to help turn Caleb Williams into a quality NFL quarterback, despite the Bears struggling to find success under center for most of their history.