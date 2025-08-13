The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to 12 games Wednesday with a 12–5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, matching a feat achieved only twice before in the franchise’s history and triggering the city’s famed George Webb free-burger giveaway.

Barely five weeks after an 11-game streak, Milwaukee surpassed that mark, winning 27 of their last 31 games and 51 of 67 overall. The run has featured sweeps over the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Pirates, pushing the Brewers to 32 games over .500 and eight games ahead in the NL Central.

The 12-game streak has been defined by relentless offense. Milwaukee has scored 103 runs over the span, becoming just the second team in the last 80 years to record 100+ runs during a 12-game win streak, joining the 2004 Astros (109).

The Brewers are averaging 8.6 runs during the stretch, with back-to-back games of 12+ runs for the first time since 2018. They lead the National League in batting average and stolen bases, and rank second in runs scored.

Wednesday’s win was powered by William Contreras’ four RBIs and Christian Yelich’s three. Contreras, playing through a fractured finger, collected 10 hits, three home runs, and 12 RBIs during Milwaukee’s six-game homestand. Sal Frelick and Joey Ortiz drove in two runs apiece, while Isaac Collins added an RBI.

Starter Brandon Woodruff worked through reduced velocity to deliver four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks. The Brewers built a 6–0 lead with a two-run third inning followed by a four-run fourth, highlighted by four consecutive two-out RBI hits.

The Pirates rallied with Bryan Reynolds’ two home runs, a three-run shot in the fifth and a two-run blast in the sixth, narrowing the gap to 6–5.

Milwaukee responded with two runs in the sixth on Contreras’ opposite-field single and four more in the seventh, including RBI hits from Ortiz and Yelich. Jared Koenig earned the win with a scoreless seventh, while Tobias Myers closed out the final two frames.

The streak also activated one of baseball’s most storied local promotions. Dating back to a prediction by diner founder George Webb in the 1940s, Milwaukee fans have been promised free hamburgers if the Brewers win 12 consecutive games. The promotion has only been fulfilled in 1987 and 2018, prior to this year.

In 1987, Webb’s restaurants gave away 168,194 burgers, and in 2018, more than 90,000 burgers and 100,000 vouchers were distributed after the Brewers reached 12 straight wins.

Originally projected to win 81 games this season, the Brewers now stand at 76 wins with an eight-game road trip beginning Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.