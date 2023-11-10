Although agent Scott Boras insists otherwise, the Padres could still trade Juan Soto during this MLB offseason

MLB trade rumors run rampant around this time of the year, with many set to peter out before offseason's end. Juan Soto trade speculation could fall under this very category. Scott Boras believes as much, at least. The thing that gives rumors actual life, however, is good ole' fashioned common sense.

There might be too many logical reasons for the San Diego Padres to deal away their All-Star outfielder. None more important than contract negotiations.

“The Padres have discussed an extension with Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, but the sides don’t appear close to a deal,” The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on Thursday. “Therefore, when teams come calling, the Padres have made it clear they will listen and consider offers for the three-time All-Star.”

Boras can exude as much confidence as he wants, but Soto is bound to find himself at the center of many more trade conversations in the weeks and months to come. A desperate team like the New York Yankees could be inclined to heavily target the 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic. Similarly, San Diego's general manager AJ Preller might feel desperate enough to maximize Soto's sizable return value before the star hits free agency in 2024.

He just enjoyed a superb season (.275 batting average, 35 home runs, .930 OPS) that hearkened back to his Washington Nationals days, so league-wide interest should be high. Whatever the Padres decide, it is critical they use Juan Soto to carve out a sustainable and successful future. There a few pressing matters the organization will have to tackle first, like hiring a new manager, but this saga is only just beginning.